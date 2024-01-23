3 Angels players with the biggest health concerns going into the 2024 season
3) Ben Joyce
Ben Joyce is not only the pitcher Angels fans are excited to watch the most, but he's one of the more exciting pitchers to watch in all of baseball. Anyone who can reach triple digits with the kind of movement Joyce has is fun to watch, especially when he can locate.
What comes with throwing so hard is an obvious concern with any pitcher's elbow, and with Joyce in particular, the Angels have reason to be concerned. In fact, Joyce missed substantial time last season with an arm injury which limited him to just 28 total appearances out of the bullpen (12 for the Angels).
Barring another big addition to the bullpen, Joyce will be relied upon as a late-game reliever. He won't be the closer or the primary set-up man from the start, but he'll be pitching in big innings alongside Jose Soriano, especially on days that don't see both Carlos Estevez and Robert Stephenson available.
Additionally, eventually, the Angels are going to have to use the right-hander on consecutive days. While he's pitched with one day off in between, he has yet to pitch on consecutive days in his career. For this bullpen to be successful, that has to change. While it's a needed development for any reliever, that does come with additional injury concerns.
Joyce throws incredibly hard which does a ton of damage to an arm as is, and there's a good chance he'll throw more innings in 2024 than he ever has. Angels fans hope Joyce stays healthy and looks like the dominant force they expect, but there's definitely some concern.