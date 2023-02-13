3 Angels players with the most to lose this spring
Spring Training is the time when roster battles are decided. Uncertain spots on the Los Angeles Angels roster will become certain, most likely in the favor of the player who performs better in the Spring.
It's a time that might seem relaxed to the fans at home watching, but for the players battling each and every day for one of the final roster spots on any given team, this time is full of pressure.
There are players with a lot to gain, whether that's with a roster spot or just opening up some eyes in the front office. For some players, this is their last chance to make an impression. It could be their last opportunity to earn a spot.
1) LA Angels could put an end to Tucker Davidson's time in Anaheim
Tucker Davidson's time with the Angels last season was short and uninspiring. He was acquired alongside Jesse Chavez in a trade for Raisel Iglesias in a head-scratcher. Davidson hadn't shown much in his stints with the Braves, and that continued when given the chance for the Angels.
The southpaw had a 6.87 ERA in eight starts down the stretch. He walked 22 batters in just 36.2 innings pitched. He simply looked like he didn't belong, and his 5.99 career ERA in 17 appearances would back that up.
Davidson is out of options, so he either has to make the roster or he will be DFA'd. It's possible another team would claim him because of how valuable pitching is, but he'd be on thin ice wherever he ends up.
Davidson has a shot at a rotation and bullpen spot. If he's unable to get either, it's probably fair to assume that his time with the Halos is over.