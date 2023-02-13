3 Angels players with the most to lose this spring
2) Matt Thaiss is another player the LA Angels can move on from very quickly
Matt Thaiss is another player out of options and on the outside looking in right now when it comes to a roster spot.
The path for Thaiss to landing a roster spot would be Logan O'Hoppe proving that he's not ready for MLB action yet and the Angels not signing a free agent. Max Stassi has a spot regardless, it's between Thaiss, O'Hoppe, and a potential free agent for that other spot.
Gary Sanchez is a player who has been linked to the Angels in the past. His market has been awfully quiet for a while now. Should the Angels end up with him, that means Thaiss will most definitely not land a spot.
Being out of options, this could be the former first-round pick's last chance to prove he's worthy of a roster spot. If he doesn't, or if O'Hoppe steals it from him, this could potentially be his last time on a 40-man roster.