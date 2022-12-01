3 Angels predictions for the month of December
3) LA Angels prediction: Angels stand pat at shortstop
With the money situation the way it is, the Angels most likely will not enter the luxury tax. This means there is virtually no chance Los Angeles signs one of the big-name shortstops. I believe this is unfortunate because if they added a Trea Turner or a Xander Bogaerts to this lineup it'd really take them to the next level, but you can't always get what you want.
The Angels do have other alternatives outside of the big four, I just don't think they'll come to fruition.
The Angels could trade for a shortstop. They don't have much in terms of high-end prospects, but they have enough to get someone like Willy Adames from the Brewers if he were to become available. They don't need to acquire a superstar to play shortstop.
They could also sign a shortstop. Outside of the big four, the market is pretty dry. The only two names I can see the Angels being interested in for that starting job are Elvis Andrus and Jose Iglesias. I don't think either would be big enough upgrades over David Fletcher to be worth it necessarily, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Angels considered bringing one of those two players in.
Fletcher has another three years under contract, so I'm not sure they give up on him so quickly. I'm not saying this is the right move, as Fletcher really isn't the answer at shortstop, but it's my prediction.