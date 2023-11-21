3 Angels prospects heading into a make or break year
It's time for these Angels prospects to really improve.
2) Kyren Paris
Kyren Paris has had a bit of a similar journey through the Angels system as Adams. He was a second round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Angels. His numbers at the plate through the minors are certainly better than Adams' but he has the same massive strikeout issue.
The young middle infielder fanned 151 times in 415 at-bats for AA Rocket City last season. Even more than Adams at a lower level. He did walk more, but the strikeouts are pretty alarming. In his brief MLB stint, Paris had just four hits in 40 at-bats with 17 strikeouts. Yes, he stuck out 37% of the time.
There's a lot to like about Paris. He hit 14 home runs in AA last season which set a career-high. He also stole 44 bases and showed a fine glove at second base and shortstop. THe issue comes down to if he can make enough contact.
While Adams could be blocked long-term by the glut of outfielders the Angels have ahead of him, Paris has more of an opening. He won't make the Opening Day roster in all likelihood, but with Brandon Drury on the final year of his deal second base could be his if he improves. If he doesn't, we could be looking at a trade piece or just a guy the Angels don't see as part of their future. There's a lot to like, but no reason to believe he can be much of anything without an improved hit tool.