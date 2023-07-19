3 Angels prospects who should not be traded and 2 who should
If the Angels do buy at the trade deadline, some prospects will be traded
LA Angels prospect Edgar Quero should be available at the trade deadline
This is rather simple. If you don't trade O'Hoppe, Edgar Quero is a luxury. The 20-year-old is the Angels second-best prospect according to MLB.com, and for good reason.
He's a switch-hitting catcher with elite athletic ability who had a monster year last season and has had another good year in 2023. Playing as one of the younger AA players, Quero has slashed .246/.383/.339 with three home runs and 34 RBI. The power hasn't been there, but Quero has shown an elite eye. He's walked 49 times compared to just 52 strikeouts.
Quero is probably a year or two away from debuting and could net the Angels an awesome return if he was traded. It's never easy to move on from a prospect with potential like this, but when you have so many holes and a clear luxury, it's fine to move on from it.
Quero is the 67th ranked prospect on MLB.com's top 100 list, and will only climb from there. The Angels don't really have great prospect depth, so if they really want to acquire a difference-maker at the deadline, Quero will have to go.