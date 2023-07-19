3 Angels prospects who should not be traded and 2 who should
If the Angels do buy at the trade deadline, some prospects will be traded
LA Angels prospect Ky Bush should not be moved at the trade deadline
Things haven't gone quite as smoothly as the Angels hoped it would with Ky Bush. The southpaw was a second-round pick in the Angels all-pitching draft of 2021 and is clearly the Angels best pitching prospect.
Bush is ranked as the third-best Angels prospect overall, and their best pitcher. The next best is Ben Joyce, a reliever, at eight. Caden Dana is next at nine. The dropoff is steep, and for an organization starved for pitching, Bush is a guy who can't be moved.
I'm not under the belief Bush is a future ace or anything, but I do believe his future is in a starting rotation. Last season he made 21 starts for AA Rocket City and posted a 3.67 ERA in 103 innings of work. The most encouraging part about Bush is he only walked 29 batters (2.5 BB/9).
Bush's numbers aren't great this season and he did miss substantial time due to injury, but I believe he's a guy who can contribute at some point next season and be a quality back end starter. With the Angels farm system lacking quality arms, Bush isn't a guy they can really afford to move.