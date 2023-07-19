3 Angels prospects who should not be traded and 2 who should
If the Angels do buy at the trade deadline, some prospects will be traded
LA Angels prospect Denzer Guzman should be available at the trade deadline
The Angels signed Denzer Guzman, one of the best infielders in the 2020-21 international free agency class, and he's become their fourth-ranked prospect. Part of that has to do with the Angels not having a very good farm system, but there's definitely some potential here.
The 19-year-old has played the entire season in Single-A Inland Empire and has slashed .246/.315/.347 with two home runs and 33 RBI. The numbers don't jump off the page, but remember, he's a teenager.
Guzman hit .287 last season in Rookie Ball and projects as a player with a plus hit-tool. He can hit the ball to all fields and could even develop some power as he gets older.
The Angels do believe Guzman projects long term as a shortstop, which should give him some value on the trade market. The Angels have Zach Neto of course, and don't have the luxury of waiting for Guzman to be ready. His MLB ETA is 2026 according to MLB.com.
He has potential, but with him being so far away and playing a position the Angels are set at, it makes sense to move on and acquire someone who can help for the near future.