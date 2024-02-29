3 Angels spring training overreactions after first week of action
Are you serious?
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels' start to spring training has been dominated by chatter rather than on-the-field play. Mike Trout was forced to address trade speculation, which shouldn't have even been an issue. Then Anthony Rendon told everyone that baseball wasn't his top priority, as if it was some kind of secret.
But the Angels have played some actual spring games since arriving in Tempe a little over a week ago. And while the spirits among the Angels fanbase are rather low after watching the best player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, jet off to the Los Angeles Dodgers, there are still overreactions aplenty after watching the Halos begin their Cactus League schedule.
Every fanbase has a few wild ideas after watching their favorite team during the first week of spring games. What are some of the best overreactions from Angels fans as the month of February comes to a close?
3 LA Angels spring training overreactions after first week of action
Anthony Rendon's comments are no big deal
Anthony Rendon did what Anthony Rendon does. Upon arriving at the Angels spring training complex, Rendon decided to open his mouth and speak about his priorities. According to Rendon, baseball is not at the top of that list.
No one should crush a guy for saying that his faith and family take precedence over playing baseball. But Rendon referred to playing baseball as a job. And while there is some truth to that, for the best players in the game, baseball should be more than a job. It should be a passion; something they pursue with vigor and tenacity. Rendon doesn't fit that mold.
Rendon can say whatever he wants to the media, and quite frankly, it doesn't really matter what the Angels fanbase thinks of him. But the guys in that clubhouse heard the same thing that the rest of us did. He doesn't think baseball is a top priority.
Those other 25 guys in the Angels clubhouse know that Rendon has no intention of putting his blood, sweat, and tears into the game because he's not invested. Rendon is free to have his opinion, but to say that it's no big deal doesn't take into account how his attitude affects the rest of players on the Los Angeles Angels roster. This story may go away, but the effects will linger throughout the season.