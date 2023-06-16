3 Angels takeaways from the biggest series win of the season vs. the Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels just won their biggest series of the season, taking three of four in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers came to Anaheim and outclassed the Angels in April, and the Angels responded by doing the same on the Rangers' home field.
The Angels have won 9 of their last 11 and continue to play their best baseball of the season. They sit at 39-32 on the season, just one game out of a postseason spot and 4.5 games back of Texas for first place in the AL West.
This series included many memorable moments for us fans to enjoy. It also gave us some important takeaways.
1) LA Angels series takeaway: There is only one Shohei Ohtani, enjoy him
What more can we say? Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of what I believe to be his best offensive stretch in the majors, and practically carried the Angels to a series win.
Ohtani had seven hits in 12 at-bats in the four games. Four of those hits left the yard, all to the opposite field. Ohtani was launching balls into the second deck in left-center in Texas, which is something that simply is not normal. He drove in eight runs and walked seven times.
Ohtani's longballs were clutch. His two-run shot in the series finale extended the Angels lead from one to three. They'd need those insurance runs with the Rangers scoring a run in the bottom of the ninth. In the first game of the series, Ohtani tied the game in the seventh with a solo shot, and then his two-run home run in the 12th gave the Angels the lead they would not relinquish.
On the mound, Ohtani still wasn't quite as dominant as we've seen, but he was able to get through six and limit this high-powered Rangers offense to two runs. He outpitched Nathan Eovaldi who has established himself as an AL Cy Young contender.
Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen before. He's enjoying his best offensive season while still putting up ace numbers. He's on a 50 home run pace while rankning third in all of baseball in strikeouts.
Few players have the capability of carrying a team. During the last couple of weeks when the Angels have been winning consistently, Ohtani has been right in the center of it.