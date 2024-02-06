3 Angels who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster
The Angels need to trim some of the fat from the 40-man roster.
By Drew Koch
Jimmy Herget, RHP
Jimmy Herget had two previous stops before landing on the Los Angeles Angels roster. Herget was originally drafted in the 22nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds and made his debut for them in 2019. His time in the Queen City was short-lived, however, as he was designated for assignment the following offseason.
Herget then landed with the Texas Rangers organization for over a year before signing a minor-league deal with the Halos in 2021. Herget had a very successful campaign for Los Angeles in 2022. With his awkward release point, Herget was able to keep the opposition off balance to the tune of a 2.28 ERA and 0.913 WHIP in 69 innings of work that season.
But the wheels fell off in 2023. Herget's up-and-down campaign saw him yo-yo'd between Triple-A Salt Lake and the major leagues. Herget posted almost identical ERAs at both locations, but was tattooed during his 29 appearances for the Angels last season. Herget allowed 10.2 hits per nine innings pitched, which was a stark contrast from the year before when that number was sitting at 6.3.
Jimmy Herget still has minor-league options remaining, so just like Andrew Wantz, Los Angeles could decide to send him down to Triple-A to begin the season. Herget is going to have to play well above his stats from a season ago in order to remain on the Angels' 40-man roster.