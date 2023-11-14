3 bad contracts the Angels will regret having on the books this offseason
3) David Fletcher: 5 years, $26,000,000 through 2025 with two club options to follow
The Angels extended David Fletcher after his outstanding 2020 season when he put up an .801 OPS and even received some MVP consideration, finishing 17th in the balloting. That bat in addition to his Gold Glove-caliber glove made the deal look great at the time. The problem is, he hasn't done much of anything since signing it.
Fletcher had a .622 OPS in 157 games the following year, and then was limited to just 61 games in 2022. Injuries have played a role in his offense slipping a bit, but Fletcher has always been a player with a limited offensive ceiling with him not walking or hitting for power.
He made the Opening Day roster this season as a reserve, but struggled before being sent down with Zach Neto taking his place. Not only was Fletcher sent down, he was outrighted off the 40-man roster entirely. This happened multiple times throughout the season.
The veteran did finish the year in the majors and hit pretty well in September, but posted a .628 OPS overall in 33 games this past season. The glove is still good, but the bat is nowhere near league average which makes paying him $5.2 million annually really tough to justify.
Fletcher will presumably have a chance at beginning the season as a reserve once again, but what if he struggles in Spring Training? He hasn't been a MLB-caliber player since signing the deal. The Angels could have used this money to pay a reliever or actual bench player that would make a far bigger impact.