3 Baltimore Orioles players the Angels should demand in a Shohei Ohtani trade
If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, the Orioles should be one of the teams they consider dealing with.
The Los Angeles Angels have played quality baseball this past week, winning five of their last six games. Even though they've managed to remain in the thick of the Wild Card race, the team's inspired play on the field still seems secondary to the question that everyone wants to ask but nobody wants to answer: is Shohei Ohtani going to be traded?
The questions of Ohtani's future will persist at least through the trade deadline, and possibly beyond, as Angels fans hold on to the hope that the Japanese two-way star will remain with the only major league franchise he's called home.
While every team in baseball would be interested in procuring Ohtani's services, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday night that the Baltimore Orioles are one of the teams inquiring about Ohtani's availability.
The Orioles are a tantalizing fit for Ohtani. Not known for spending in the way that fellow AL East teams such as the Yankees and Red Sox do, Baltimore has been one of the best stories of this season as they have surged into first place in baseball's most difficult division.
The Orioles have found success by riding a youth wave led by budding superstar Adley Rutschman. Fellow youngin Gunnar Henderson and recent call-up Jordan Westburg have also contributed, and even beyond those fresh faces, the Orioles have the top farm system in baseball.
With so many talented prospects in the pipeline, plus a real chance to compete for a World Series title this year, the Orioles should seriously consider making a blockbuster offer for Ohtani, and the Angels should listen. While it may be a tough sell to the team's fans to trade away any young players that have already contributed on the major league roster, there are still many names that could move the needle for the Angels. Here are three that they should look to acquire.