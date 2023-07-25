3 Baltimore Orioles players the Angels should demand in a Shohei Ohtani trade
If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, the Orioles should be one of the teams they consider dealing with.
2) Orioles AAA outfielder Heston Kjerstad
Losing baseball's leading home run hitter would sting, but Heston Kjerstad is one of the top power bats in the minors. Though he has missed time in the past with a scary bout of myocarditis and a hamstring injury, his recent performance suggests that he's on the fast track to the majors.
Kjerstad was drafted second overall by the Orioles after annihilating the ball as a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and he did enough to win MVP of the Arizona Fall League last year. He has power to all fields, as evidenced by this blast:
Kjerstad has averaged a home run per five games this year, but he's more than just a slugger, as his .324 average proves. His plate discipline for a power hitter is quite good, with just 59 strikeouts compared to 26 walks in 353 plate appearances.
Hunter Renfroe has been mentioned as another possible trade the Angels could make, and that would open a spot in right field for Kjerstad. The Angels could choose to bring him up this year, or let him get more seasoning in the minors before debuting him next year. Either way, he could be another exciting young addition to a team that already features Zach Neto, Trey Cabbage, and Logan O'Hoppe.