3 best Angels left-handed relievers to target in free agency
The only area of the team the Los Angeles Angels have addressed is their bullpen, and the work they've done has not been enough. They've added Luis Garcia, Adam Cimber, and Adam Kolarek on one-year deals. Fine depth additions, but not much better than the arms they already had.
There are two things missing from this Angels bullpen. One, another late-game reliever. None of the arms they signed fit the bill there. Right now, Carlos Estevez, Jose Soriano, and Ben Joyce would be their late-game trio. All three of those relievers have immense potential, but also come with a ton of question marks. Another thing missing is a left-handed presence. Sure, guys like Kolarek and Jose Suarez are left-handed but they're not late-game left-handed relievers that you want going up against the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Corey Seager.
The dream addition that fits both of these needs as a late-game lefty is Josh Hader, but his contract demands likely take the Angels out of the equation there. Fortunately, there are other lefties out there that the Angels can bring in on more reasonable terms. Let's rank them.
3) Aroldis Chapman
After a down year in 2022, Aroldis Chapman enjoyed a bounce back year this past season. It began on a cheap deal with the Royals and ended with him winning the World Series and being a key piece out of Texas' bullpen.
Overall, Chapman had a 3.09 ERA in 61 appearances and 58.1 innings of work. He struck out a whopping 103 batters this past season, although his command was shaky as well. His stuff was back to elite form as Chapman was hitting triple digits with his fastball regularly, and because of how good his stuff was, his walks often didn't lead to runs.
The 35-year-old felt like a realistic trade deadline candidate for the Angels to pursue before the Rangers got him. He'll certainly get more money than he got last offseason, but Chapman likely won't fetch more than one year on his deal, making it an easy decision for the Angels. If he pitches well, they either have a great late-game reliever or a valuable trade piece. If he doesn't he's off the team after the year.
He can be frustrating to watch due to his eratic command, but there's no denying the talent. If he has a repeat of the year he just had, Angels fans would be very happy with the addition.