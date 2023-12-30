3 best Angels left-handed relievers to target in free agency
2) Brent Suter
Brent Suter fits the profile of relievers Perry Minasian likes to target. He has a unique pitch delivery and is a soft-tossing left-hander who induces weak contact. Suter averaged just 86 mph with his fastball this past season, but he also ranked in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity, the 97th percentile in barrel rate, and the 99th percentile in hard-hit rate according to baseball savant.
Suter spent each of his first seven seasons in Milwaukee and was an underrated southpaw coming out of their 'pen, and then proved to be a good option even while pitching half the time at Coors Field. Suter had a 3.38 ERA in 57 appearances for the Rockies this past season and had a 3.66 ERA in his 27 appearances in Colorado.
Suter does a nice job keeping the ball on the ground which should work well with Ron Washington's defense, and he allowed just three home runs this past season. The walks were up and strikeouts were down for Suter, but the results were quite promising.
The 34-year-old did have reverse splits this past season with left-handed hitters faring much better against him than righties, but he's held lefties to a .238 average against him in his career.
Suter has been reliable throughout his career and would even add another element to this bullpen as a reliever who can go multiple innings when asked. He'd be a really underrated addition.