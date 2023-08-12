3 best Angels prospects who will compete for a 2024 Opening Day roster spot
The Los Angeles Angels are a team that does not have a strong farm, but they're still known to push whatever good prospects they have very hard in an attempt to get them to the majors as quickly as possible.
For some, this works really well. Zach Neto has been the ultimate spark plug for this Angels team when he's on the field. Jose Soriano has looked like he'll have a spot in the Angels bullpen for years to come. Even a guy like Reid Detmers has shown a ton of promise even if he lacks consistency.
With that in mind, there're three prospects I believe have a legitimate shot at an Opening Day roster spot in 2024. One of them would be very rushed if he were to crack the squad.
1) LA Angels prospect Kyren Paris will compete for a 2024 Opening Day roster spot
The Angels had two players represent them at the Futures Game this season in Seattle. One of them was Edgar Quero, a prospect who was traded to the White Sox in the Lucas Giolito deal. The other one was Kyren Paris, a middle infielder who I believe will have a shot at a 2024 Opening Day roster spot.
At just 21 years old, Paris is slashing .244/.377/.413 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI in 97 games for AA Rocket City this season. He's tacked on 34 stolen bases in 39 attempts while also smacking 19 doubles.
While Paris has played primarily shortstop this season, he has appeared in 27 games at second base, starting 26 of them. Zach Neto is pencilled in as the shortstop, but the Angels can easily slide Paris in at second base while moving Brandon Drury over to first base.
Paris would come up with some question marks. The main one would be if he can actually make enough contact to succeed at the big league level. He's struck out 132 times in 361 at-bats, while sporting a low batting average.
The hit tool is definitely far from perfect, but his ability to hit for power with blazing speed makes him a very intriguing prospect. If he has a strong showing, I wouldn't put it past the Angels to bring him up either to start at second base or maybe even appear in a utility role.