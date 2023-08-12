3 best Angels prospects who will compete for a 2024 Opening Day roster spot
Don't be surprised to see the Angels continue to aggressively promote prospects
2) LA Angels prospect Nolan Schanuel will compete for a 2024 Opening Day roster spot
Too soon? It might feel like it, but would you really put it past Perry Minasian to make a bold move like this one? Zach Neto was called up to make his MLB debut in April this season after appearing in just 44 minor league games. 37 of these came in AA Rocket City. This came after Neto was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Nolan Schanuel appears to be on an eerily similar path. He was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has already begun being fast-tracked. He appeared in three games in Rookie Ball before being moved up to Single-A Inland Empire. He recorded five hits in six at-bats there, before being moved up to AA Rocket City. All Schanuel has done since being promoted is hit.
Schanuel is slashing .348/.455/.500 with one home run and ten RBI in 12 games for AA Rocket City. He's drawn nine walks compared to just five strikeouts. It'd be nice if Schanuel provided more pop, but he's done virtually everything else at an elite level.
First base is wide open for the Angels following this season. Mike Moustakas, C.J. Cron, and Eduardo Escobar are all free agents. Jared Walsh is no longer on the 40-man roster. Drury can move over to first, but he can also stay at second with Schanuel at first.
He'd have even less experience than Neto in the minors if the Angels did carry Schanuel on the Opening Day roster, but if experience didn't matter with Neto, the Angels should trust that Schanuel will be fine. He was drafted for his bat which was touted as one of, if not the closest to MLB-ready in the draft. It'd be risky, but very fun.