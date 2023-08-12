3 best Angels prospects who will compete for a 2024 Opening Day roster spot
Don't be surprised to see the Angels continue to aggressively promote prospects
3) LA Angels prospect Eric Torres will compete for a 2024 Opening Day roster spot
This one is definitely more unlikely than Paris or Schanuel beginning the 2024 season with the Angels, but I wouldn't rule it out completely.
Eric Torres has had an incredibly rough year, splitting time between AA Rocket City and AAA Salt Lake. He has an 8.71 ERA in 28 appearances and 31 innings pitched. He's struck out 52 batters which is great, but he's also walked 40 which is beyond awful.
For Torres to get any consideration at an Opening Day roster spot, he'll have to improve his command. He knows that, and the team knows that. While it does need improving, it doesn't have to be perfect for him to earn a call-up. We've seen the Angels promote relievers with great stuff and questionable command this season already.
Ben Joyce was walking 7.5 batters per nine in AA Rocket City before getting called up. Sam Bachman was walking 6.8 batters per nine in AA before getting called up. Jose Soriano was walking 6.2 batters per nine in AA before getting called up. These relievers all have electric stuff, and Torres has proven he has lights-out strikeout stuff.
I believe if Torres does a better job throwing strikes down the stretch and pitches well in Spring Training, he'll have a shot. Both Matt Moore and Aaron Loup are set to hit free agency this offseason, so the Angels will need a lefty or two. Chances are they'll sign at least one in free agency, but maybe a second lefty will come from the guys who are already here.
We've seen guys with questionable command like Soriano really impress at the MLB level. A guy like Kolton Ingram who has more command but worse stuff got lit up in his short stint. Maybe Torres is the next diamond in the rough.