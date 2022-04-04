3 best new homes for Justin Upton after being DFA'd by LA Angels
No. 2 best new home for Justin Upton after being DFA'd by LA Angels: Colorado Rockies
The Colorado Rockies would be an intriguing destination for ex-LA Angels outfielder Justin Upton. Despite being in a hitter's-friendly ballpark, their outfield hit no more homers than San Diego's did last year (55). Keep in mind that it's a lot easier to hit in Coors Field than Petco Park. The Rockies could use some outfield power.
Especially now that there's a universal DH, Colorado could maybe find a spot for the veteran. Upton has plenty of experience hitting in NL West ballparks, having played in the NL West for seven years. The Rockies' outfield was sixth-worst in baseball last year with a 31% hard-hit percentage.
That could change if Upton is brought on board. They made a commitment to offense in the offseason as they brought in Kris Bryant. They could continue that push by going after Upton, who was absolutely mashing in spring training. Hitting .333/.474/.933 (1.407 OPS) this spring, he just might be on the verge of a bounce back.
With an outfield that was all the way at the very bottom of the whole league in outfield wRC+ (82), the Rockies don't necessarily have a ton to lose by bringing Upton in for free on their end.