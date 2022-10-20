3 biggest areas of need for the Angels to address this offseason
2) Big area of need for the Angels to address this offseason: A veteran starter
The Angels have some very nice pieces in their rotation. As of now, Ohtani is an Angel and is the ace of this staff. He had a career year on the mound and might get even better next season. He's one of the best pitchers in baseball.
Patrick Sandoval has a lot of room to improve. He allowed a lot of hits and walked too many, but had a sub-3.00 ERA. He's young and should get better.
Reid Detmers had a 3.36 ERA in the second half and threw a no hitter in 2022. He's young and can carry the momentum he finished the season with into 2023.
Jose Suarez had a lot of trouble pitching to a lineup three times through, as opponents had a 1.121 OPS against the southpaw when seeing him for a third time in a game. He had a sub-3.00 second half ERA and should be better as he is also young.
Out of the four starters mentioned, Ohtani is the oldest as he's 28 years old. None of these starters have any experience pitching in October and none of these starters has even made 30 starts in a single season.
The Angels should sign a veteran to fill in the fifth starter role. It doesn't have to be an ace, it doesn't have to be for more than one year. They should bring in a mentor who can eat innings for a team that has so much youth and potential.