3 buy-low candidates the LA Angels can sign for a 1-year deal
No. 1 buy-low candidate the LA Angels can sign for a 1-year deal: Brad Boxberger
Brad Boxberger would be a nice, and inexpensive addition to the LA Angels.
He'd be a 'nice' addition because he's coming off of back-to-back strong campaigns where he struck out 11 batters per nine innings and posted a 3.27 ERA. Recording a 1.137 WHIP and a 133 ERA+, he's a guy a lot of teams should be looking into.
He'd be an 'inexpensive' addition to the Angels because he's never cost more than $2.2 million in a year, and last year he only cost $1 million. That's even with him coming off an even better year than what he had this year.
So, it's even possible we won't have to spend more than $1 million for him next year, especially with him being 33. I'm suggesting a one-year deal, however, so we wouldn't have to worry about his age. His age is something we wouldn't have to worry about and also something that would lower his price.
The Angels can turn this bullpen around easier than many people are suggesting. It's the need that we can for sure turn around this offseason even with us having a slower start to the winter than we could have had.