3 buy-low candidates the Angels can sign for one year
2) Buy-low candidate that can sign for one year: Carlos Carrasco
The Angels have a very young rotation heading into 2023. Shohei Ohtani, while his future is up in the air, is currently a member of the rotation. Patrick Sandoval is 25. Reid Detmers is 23. Jose Suarez is 24. I think the Angels could use a veteran to round up what should be a really solid rotation. Carlos Carrasco fits the bill.
Carrasco was part of the Francisco Lindor trade to the Mets prior to the 2021 season. Both Lindor and Carrasco bounced back from brutal debuts with their new club.
Carrasco has a $14 million dollar club option with New York that I believe they decline. If this does happen, he will be a free agent.
The 35-year-old went 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts. His strikeout numbers were good (9.0 K/9), and he didn't walk many (2.4 BB/9). Carrasco only allowed 17 home runs in 152 innings pitched which isn't a bad number at all.
Cookie had a 3.53 FIP which suggests he got a little bit unlucky this season. Something that really excites me about him is he ranked in the 94th percentile in chase rate according to baseball savant. When he's on, he's still really good. He had a 2.94 ERA in 14 starts to round out his campaign.
At his age and with his injury history I find it hard to believe Carrasco gets more than one year on the open market. If the Angels give him a high AAV I believe they have a good shot at signing him.