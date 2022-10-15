3 buy-low candidates the Angels can sign for one year
3) Buy-low candidate that can sign for one year: Joey Gallo
Joey Gallo isn't my favorite player ever but he is one I believe the Angels can sign for a cheap deal. The two-time all-star had a miserable 2022 campaign with the Yankees and Dodgers, slashing .160/.280/.357 with 19 home runs and 47 RBI.
Gallo has always been a guy who hit for a low average but it was never that low. He's always been able to be a good player because he can draw a lot of walks and he usually hits more home runs. He really struggled under the bright lights of New York and Los Angeles with the Dodgers.
I believe in a role with the Angels that can provide a bit less pressure for Gallo and he can be closer to the player he was in Texas.
If the Angels can add a bat who can hit 40 home runs on a cheap one-year deal, they absolutely should do that.
Mike Trout and Taylor Ward figure to take up two of the three outfield spots but the Angels have an opening in left field. Both Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell have struggled at the big league level so unless one of them has a monster spring, I believe someone from the outside like Gallo should be given the left field job.
Even with all of his struggles Gallo still does have power, does draw walks, and is a good defender. He makes a ton of sense in my eyes even with the annoying amount of strikeouts.