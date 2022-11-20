3 buy-low trade candidates for the Angels to target
If the Los Angeles Angels want to compete in 2023, they'll likely have to make some quality trades. Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team and likely won't want to go into the luxury tax. With that in mind, plus a weak farm system, the Angels will have to find some undervalued names on the trade market.
Here are three players I believe can be acquired at a lower price due to bad seasons in 2022.
1) Angels buy-low trade target: Tyler O'Neill
Tyler O'Neill came out of nowhere in 2021 and helped the Cardinals go on a big run down the stretch to reach the postseason. He was hitting third consistently in between their two superstars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and was having tremendous success.
He slashed .286/.352/.560 with 34 home runs and 80 RBI. He also stole 15 bases and won a Gold Glove. He finished eighth in the NL MVP balloting.
2022 was a different story as he struggled mightily and battled through injuries as well. It's possible St. Louis could look to move on and O'Neill would be available for cheap.
The Angels have a big hole in left field as Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak should not be starting there on Opening Day. O'Neill should be someone the Angels look into.
Even with his struggles this past season, O'Neill did hit 14 home runs in 98 games played. If his bat isn't going, his speed and defense will always be assets.
O'Neill ranked in the 98th percentile in sprint speed according to baseball savant which is very good especially for a left fielder. He strikes out a ton, but even at his worst he's a sizeable upgrade over Adell and Moniak.
He has two more years of team control so St. Louis won't just give him away, but he can be acquired for cheaper than he should be.