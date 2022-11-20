3 buy-low trade candidates for the Angels to target
3) Angels buy-low trade target: Ramon Laureano
Ramon Laureano's stock cannot possibly be lower. He was suspended during the second half of the 2021 season due to PED's. Once he returned from the suspension he had just a 92 OPS+. Lastly, he's on an Oakland Athletics team that has traded virtually every veteran of value outside of Laureano and I'm sure has no willingness to have him on their roster come Opening Day.
With that in mind, the Angels should trade for Laureano while his price is at an all-time low.
I get the concern about productivity after the suspension, but he's been productive even before 2021.
In 2019 he slashed .288/.340/.521 with 24 home runs and 67 RBI. He also stole 13 bases that year.
He's been a mostly league-average hitter since, but that's still a massive upgrade over what the Angels have in left field right now. He's also played a lot of center field so the Angels could use him there if there's a need.
In addition to his fine bat, Laureano has a cannon of an arm. Adell is not great defensively, and neither is Laureano, but his arm makes the Angels' defense better.
Look at this throw he made to complete a double play in Anaheim in 2018:
Laureano has three years of control left still and should be cheaper now than he has been ever. He's a guy the Angels should keep in mind for left field.