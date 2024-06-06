3 dream MLB Draft targets for the LA Angels with the No. 8 overall pick
The Los Angeles Angels really need a win, and it starts with the MLB Draft. Their showings over the last few years haven't exactly yielded the best results, but they've certainly taken the proper swings.
The all-pitching draft of a few years ago was a shocker to pretty much everyone in Major League Baseball, but that's what happens when you neglect pitching as long as the Angels did. This time around, the franchise really needs to capitalize on a deep top end of the draft with the No. 8 overall pick.
Braden Montgomery (OF)
Let’s start with the easiest one. According to MLB.com, Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Braden Montgomery is ranked as the 8th overall prospect. In 57 games so far this season, Montgomery has hit for average and power for the Aggies. He has a 1.193 OPS, which is absurdly good. Out of high school, he played for Stanford University where he had great power and potential, but he was striking out a ton. This year with Texas A&M, his strikeout-to-walk ratio is very close. That shows that he is seeing the ball better than he did at Stanford and in a much tougher SEC conference. Scouts believe he has a high floor and ceiling with his power numbers and very strong arm. They expect him to be a right fielder. The Angels could really use some power in their farm system, and certainly some outfield help.
Bryce Rainer (SS)
If you follow CIF-SS Baseball in Southern California, you have probably heard this kid’s name. Bryce Rainer, who just finished his senior season in the championship game, which was a losing effort for Harvard-Westlake High School against Corona, has been one of the most watched prospects in all of California. It’s always a great story when a team near or from a player’s hometown drafts them. Think back to when Jered Weaver was rising through the Angels' system after he went to Long Beach State. There have been Corey Seager comparisons to Rainer, according to scouts. Then again, he does have a full ride to the University of Texas and he is only 18 years old, so this might not fall in the Angels' favor. Plus, with Zach Neto not going anywhere anytime soon, you could see Rainer moving to either second or third base in the event he rises through the farm system quickly if he's drafted.
Then again, when you have comparisons to Seager, it's worth throwing more cash at him so he forgoes college. Arte Moreno always wants fans in the seats, and a hometown kid in the Angels’ system could really help with that.
Cam Smith (3B)
Yes, he is another third baseman. We want to get rid of Anthony Rendon right? Anyway, Cam Smith has been a main catalyst for the Florida State Seminoles with a .397 batting average. He may not have the power yet, but he definitely puts the ball in play. His 1.158 OPS is unreal. The ACC may be as talented as the SEC when you are facing competition like North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, and Clemson, too.
Smith is a strong guy, at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 224 pounds. This definitely could be another solid option for the Halos. This draft is very top-heavy in regard to good third basemen. We know everyone is probably thinking, "what about Charlie Condon of the University of Georgia?" We'd select him in a heartbeat, however, it would take a miracle for him to drop to the Angels at eight.
The Angels’ front office and scouting department has to nail this draft. Perry Minasian may be a lame duck GM at this point, but we have a feeling he is going to do a solid job to set up his future with another club. We are just over a month away from the 2024 MLB Draft in Texas during MLB All-Star Weekend. You can check some of these guys out right now as they play to make the College World Series.