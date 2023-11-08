3 dream starting pitchers for the Angels to trade for this offseason
Adding to this rotation should be a must for Perry Minasian
2) Dylan Cease
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox are not shopping Dylan Cease but are listening to offers for their ace. The Angels and White Sox have connected on a big trade before (Lucas Giolito) and could easily do it again for another arm.
With Chicago primed to enter a full rebuild, this is the Angels chance to land a somewhat. controllable arm that can lead their rotation. The right-hander is under team control through the 2025 season, so the Halos would have one more guaranteed year with him than they would with Glasnow. This would definitely mean that Cease has more trade value, but he pitched poorly enough in 2023 to the point where maybe the Angels do have enough to land him. This is a dream, after all.
In 33 starts this season, Cease had a 4.58 ERA in 177 innings pitched. As discouraging as the year was for Cease, there are plenty of reasons to believe the 27-year-old will be just fine in 2024.
First, he's one year removed from finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up to Justin Verlander. He has shown that he has clear Cy Young upside which is rare to find. Second, his strikeout numbers were still quite good. His K% dropped from 30.4% in 2022 to 27.9% this past season, but he was still in the 84th percentile in whiff rate and the 77th percentile in K-rate according to baseball savant.
Lastly, Cease had a 3.72 FIP and a 4.07 xERA which suggests he wasn't nearly as bad as his ERA indicates. Playing for a bad White Sox team that played poor defense behind him clearly played a huge role. He'll be harder to get with the extra year of control, but maybe this is the kind of deal the Angels dangle a player like Mickey Moniak who has a lot more team control in.