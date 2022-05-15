3 early pitching trade deadline targets for LA Angels
The LA Angels are far away from the summer trade deadline at this point, but with the team performing at this level, it appears that they will certainly look to buy when the time comes. There are going to be some gems available at the deadline, and maybe even more than previous years.
Halo GM Perry Minasian has the opportunity to be aggressive during deadline time. The team has arguably the best lineup in baseball, so position players could potentially be on the backburner at that point in the year. Pitchers very well could be an emphasis, and it's important to take a look at who may be on the block.
The Halos could likely use help both in the rotation and in the bullpen, to continue making efforts to firm up this staff that has shown much more than it did last year. If this team wants to make a postseason run, they'll need to take pitching options seriously during deadline season.
No. 3 early pitching trade deadline target for LA Angels: Ian Kennedy
Ian Kennedy was an option for the LA Angels this past offseason in free agency, but he ended up going back to his former team in the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Many question why, but a logical explanation is that they'll see what they can get out of him and their team for the first two thirds of the season, and if the team's not competing, they'll be able to move him to a contender in order to keep building their absolutely LOADED farm.
While Arizona has looked solid this year at 17-15, that type of performance may not be enough to be in playoff contention.
The Halos certainly look like playoff contenders as of right now at 21-12, so the D-Backs could move the reliever to the contending Halos and also stack their farm system even more. It would be a win-win for both clubs.