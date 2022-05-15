3 early pitching trade deadline targets for LA Angels
No. 2 early pitching trade deadline target for LA Angels: Frankie Montas
The LA Angels were very interested in trading for Frankie Montas last offseason and had talked to the Athletics about him. Montas is seen as one of the more promising arms around the league, and has lived up to it these past couple of years. In 39 starts these past two seasons, he's posted a 3.44 ERA.
Striking out 9.7 hitters per nine, he misses enough bats and also doesn't give out too many free passes. He's walked just 2.7 batters per nine frames in this span, and has also only given up one homer per nine innings. This season, his 97 ERA+ is worrisome, but the 3.77 ERA and 3.63 FIP suggest otherwise.
Giving up just a 1.023 WHIP, he's absolutely been very solid and obviously has plenty of experience pitching in this division. This is his sixth year pitching in the division, and his seventh in the American League. He'll be perfect for a deadline acquisition if the A's are still willing to move him.
They've moved everyone else already, and it's not like they're competing this season. They likely won't be in July/August either. It's time to sell.