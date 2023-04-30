3 former Angels players failing miserably with their new teams in 2023
The Los Angeles Angels lost some players in free agency after selling at the deadline. The team right now is still built around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but the parts around them look different (and better).
A look around the league at some ex-Angels finds these three members of the 2022 roster failing miserably in their new uniforms.
1) Former Angels player failing miserably with his new team: Tyler Wade
The Angels acquired Tyler Wade from the Yankees in the 2021 offseason. He was a solid utility player in New York, showing the ability to play multiple positions and provide a spark mostly off the bench.
In Los Angeles, Wade did no such thing. In the 67 games he played for the Angels, Wade slashed .218/.272/.272 with one home run and eight RBI. He did steal eight bases which is a solid number, but was caught five times so he didn't even do that particularly well.
Wade was awful for the Angels to the point where he was eventually Designated for Assignment and traded back to the Yankees for a player to be named later.
Wade did not end up appearing in a game for New York, and he elected free agency.
The utility man ended up inking a minor league deal with the Oakland Athletics. Even with the fact that he signed a minor league deal, you'd think a guy the Angels traded for last season would've made the Opening Day roster on a team as bad as Oakland, but Wade did not crack the initial 26-man group.
He did get called up early on this season, but has done virtually nothing. He has one hit in his 13 at-bats. He does have four steals which is good, but one hit in 13 at-bats with eight strikeouts is bad. He rarely plays on the Oakland Athletics. That tells you all you need to know there.