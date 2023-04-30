3 former Angels players failing miserably with their new teams in 2023
3) Former Angels player failing miserably with his new team: Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen was a player I was on the fence about the Angels bringing back. I felt he had a couple of solid stretches making starts for the Angels last season, but he also spent time on the Injured List and was inconsistent. I felt he couldn't be worse than what the Angels have at the back of their rotation, and in a sense I was right with how Jose Suarez has pitched, but it still looks like they made the right decision to let him go.
The right-hander signed a one-year deal with the Tigers worth $8.5 million. His first month with Detroit hasn't been pretty whatsoever.
Lorenzen suffered a groin injury in the latter stages of Spring Training, and began the season on the Injured List. Injuries played a big role in Lorenzen's up-and-down year last season, and he was on the Injured List before even throwing a pitch for Detroit.
He made his Tigers debut on April 15 and allowed six runs in four innings against the Giants. He bounced back with five scoreless innings against the Orioles, only to implode again and allow five runs in five innings in Milwaukee. In the first month of the season, the Tigers are already getting the full Lorenzen experience. injuries, and inconsistency.
Lorenzen can bounce back, but he has a 7.07 ERA and just 14 innings pitched through his first three starts. I don't know how much rope he has in the Tigers rotation, but with them not being committed to him past this season, I can't imagine he'll have many more starts to show something.