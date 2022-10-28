3 former Angels that could possibly make a return to Anaheim this offseason
2) LA Angels free agent target: Jean Segura
Jean Segura played in one game as an Angel in the 2012 season. He went hitless in three at bats before being shipped off just three days later to Milwaukee in the deal that sent Zack Greinke to Anaheim.
Greinke would leave that offseason to sign with the crosstown rival Dodgers and the Angels lost a productive player in Jean Segura for half a season of Greinke.
Segura has turned into one of the more consistent second basemen in the game, hitting at a high average with a little bit of pop and solid defense.
The Angels have David Fletcher and Luis Rengifo pencilled in right now as the shortstop and second baseman for the 2023 season. Segura is an upgrade over both of them.
The Angels were 25th in baseball in runs scored in 2022. They didn't have many hitters who could consistently get on base. Segura doesn't walk much but he does get tons of hits. The Angels also had a major strikeout issue, leading the league. Segura was in the 88th percentile in K% and the 86th percentile in whiff% in 2022 according to baseball savant.
Segura will be 33 by the time Opening Day rolls around so I don't think he'd get a lengthy contract. He'd lengthen the lineup and give the Angels a professional hitter who puts the ball in play and gets on base.