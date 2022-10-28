3 former Angels that could possibly make a return to Anaheim this offseason
3) LA Angels free agent target: Noah Syndergaard
Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year $21 million dollar deal with the Angels this past offseason. He had thrown just two innings in two seasons after getting Tommy John Surgery and it's safe to say he wasn't the same as he was in New York.
Syndergaard's velocity was down, and his strikeouts were down. He wasn't and will never be as dominant of a pitcher as he was again. And that's okay.
The Angels can sign Syndergaard to round out their rotation. He's said to have liked his time in Anaheim and I think for a cheap one-year deal the Angels can see how he does another year removed from Tommy John.
Pitchers often are better the second year after coming back from Tommy John and Syndergaard once he's more comfortable can be better than he was in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
Syndergaard's first year back wasn't even a bad one. He went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA in 25 starts. He allowed just 14 home runs in 134.2 innings pitched. His sinker was a very good weapon. Despite only striking out 6.1 batters per nine, Syndergaard excelled at limiting hard contact. He was in the 80th percentile in average exit velocity and the 79th percentile in hard hit rate.
I believe after a full offseason Syndergaard will come to Spring Training fresh and be a solid back-end of the rotation arm. The Angels wouldn't give him $21 million dollars again, but a cheap one or two year deal for Syndergaard to return to Anaheim makes a lot of sense to me. He's 30 and should be better in his second season back after injury.