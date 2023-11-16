3 former Braves players to reunite with Ron Washington on the Angels
Could Ron Washington look to bring some former Braves to Anaheim with him?
2) Joc Pederson
Joc Pederson is another player Atlanta acquired at the 2021 trade deadline who was only with the team for the final two months of the regular season. Like Soler, he wound up making a major impact helping the Braves win the World Series.
While Soler was the one who took off in the World Series, Pederson's big moments came in the NLDS when he hit two pinch-hit home runs helping Atlanta take down the Brewers. He drove in five runs in the four-game series victory.
Joc spent each of the last two seasons with the Giants. His 2022 season was outstanding, leading him to accept the expensive qualifying offer ahead of the 2023 season. While he failed to replicate the gaudy 2022 numbers, Pederson still did have a .786 OPS against right-handed pitching and has crushed righties for most of his career to a tune of an .834 OPS.
Like Soler, Pederson is not a great defender but he can play both corner outfield spots and even has a bit of experience at first base. He'd primarily be an option as an Ohtani replacement if Shohei leaves, and would create exciting platoon possibilities.