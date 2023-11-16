3 former Braves players to reunite with Ron Washington on the Angels
Could Ron Washington look to bring some former Braves to Anaheim with him?
3) Craig Kimbrel
Soler and Pederson both played in Atlanta while Ron Washington was there, but Craig Kimbrel was an Atlanta Brave before then. Kimbrel was in Atlanta to begin his career from 2010-2014 while Washington came to the Braves in 2016. Despite that lack of overlap, he'd still be an interesting fit with the Angels.
Kimbrel is coming off an up-and-down year for the Phillies. He had a solid regular season posting a 3.26 ERA in 71 appearances with 23 saves, but continued to struggle in the postseason as he blew two games in the NLCS against Arizona. At his best, Kimbrel still has the lights out stuff he had in Atlanta but he has his moments where he struggles with his command.
The 35-year-old is one of the best closers in MLB history and is still a very solid arm today, so he'd help an Angels bullpen that could really use it. While his postseason struggles are a legitimate concern, the Angels have to worry about getting there moreso than how he'd perform once they did. Kimbrel would help with that.
While the Angels would presumably look for some better arms before circling to Kimbrel, this right-hander would be a welcome addition to this young Angels bullpen.