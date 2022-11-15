3 free agents the Angels should avoid at all costs
The LA Angels need to avoid Kevin Kiermaier
The Tampa Bay Rays declined Kevin Kiermaier's $13 million dollar option so he became a free agent. With that in mind, the Angels should not try to sign him.
When healthy, Kevin Kiermaier is a fine player. He's a slightly below-average hitter and a really good defender. There are two reasons why the Angels should not sign him. One of them is he just can't be relied upon to stay on the field consistently.
He played in just 63 games in 2022. He's missed at least 33 games in every season since 2015 excluding the shortened 2020 season in which he still missed 11 of 60.
Kiermaier has won three Gold Gloves and in the one season he played in 151 games, 2015, he even finished 17th in the AL MVP balloting despite having a 99 OPS+ because of his absurd defense.
The Angels defense would improve drastically with a Kiermaier signing. The problem is, Mike Trout is the center fielder and likely won't be moving off of that spot for anybody.
Kiermaier's value as a corner outfielder lessens drastically, which is the second reason he doesn't make sense for the Angels. If he wanted to be a fourth outfielder maybe it'd make sense but I still don't see the vision.
Kiermaier slashed .228/.281/.369 with seven home runs and 22 RBI this past season. He was slightly better offensively than the likes of Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak. For an Angels team that finished 25th in baseball in runs scored, they need more offensive firepower than what Kiermaier would provide.