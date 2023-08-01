3 hitters the Angels could've gotten instead of C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk
Listing 3 players who the Angels realistically could've landed in a trade before the trade deadline.
Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Cubs
I am aware that Cody Bellinger has been pulled off of the trade market by the Cubs because they've won 8 of their last 10 and find them in the wild card race and five games back in the NL Central all of a sudden.
Bellinger has been having a huge return to form this season where he's batting .315 with 15 home runs in 74 games. Obviously, not the same Bellinger we saw with the Dodgers, but definitely showing that he can still be a great player in this league.
Bellinger would've been the perfect player for the Angels to add to their lineup if they could've put together a trade package interesting enough for the Cubs. With the Angels wanting both a first baseman and an outfielder from this trade deadline they could've solved both of those problems with one player. If the Angels were serious about making a run this season, they would've been way more aggressive with this move before the Cubs indicated that they were buying instead of selling