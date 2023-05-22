3 improvements to make for the Angels to get a better outcome against the Red Sox
The Los Angeles Angels prepare to open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim. Boston has surprised many with a 26-21 record, and just took two of three in San Diego.
The Angels played in Boston in April, and things couldn't have gone much worse. They lost three games in which they should have won. This could come back to bite the Angels as Boston looks like a Wild Card contender just like the Angels.
There were several factors as to why the Angels lost three of the four games they played in Boston. They must improve in these areas to beat Boston this time around.
1) Keys for the LA Angels to beat the Red Sox: Play sound defense
Defense has been a huge issue for the Angels this season. They've committed a ton of errors and have allowed more unearned runs than anybody. This was very clear in that weekend series at Fenway Park.
The first game was the Anthony Rendon poor defensive game. He made two awful throws which led to four Boston runs. They won that game 5-3. Luis Rengifo committed an error in that game as well.
In the second game, it was Matt Thaiss' turn. He committed not one, but two catcher's interferences which helped Boston take that game by a slim two-run margin.
Angels pitchers allowed a total of six unearned runs in those two losses alone. It's obviously very hard to win games, let alone a series, when you play such horrific defense. The Angels took two of three against the Twins, thanks in large part to their defense. The only error they committed was in the game they lost. The only game they won in the Red Sox series was in a game Boston committed three errors. These errors can often change the outcome of any given game.