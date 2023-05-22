3 improvements to make for the Angels to get a better outcome against the Red Sox
3) Keys for the LA Angels to beat the Red Sox: Limit Rafael Devers
This one is a lot more on gameplanning than the actual game on the field. Do not let Rafael Devers beat you.
The Angels did not listen last time they played Boston and allowed Devers to hit home runs in each of the first two games of that series. Devers only had four hits in the four games, but three of them were for extra bases and two of them left the ballpark. They must contain him.
The Red Sox have a very good lineup, but Devers is in a stratosphere alone. His .253/.296/.533 slash line isn't what you'd expect from a player of his caliber, but the talent is undeniable. His 13 home runs are second in the AL and fourth in all of baseball. His 44 RBI are second in the AL and in all of baseball.
Devers has been an all-star in each of the last two seasons while putting up elite offensive numbers. Letting someone else beat you will go a long way.
Boston has talent and will absolutely score runs against this questionable Angels staff, but Devers is the centerpiece of their elite offense. If the Angels can hold him, while also coming through on their end, they've got a shot.