3 Justin Upton destinations if LA Angels get out of contract
No. 2 Justin Upton destination if LA Angels get out of contract: Colorado Rockies
The Colorado Rockies are about as desperate for home run power in their outfield as anyone, and therefore the LA Angels could try to sell them Justin Upton. Of course, this could be a longshot. All three of these destinations could be long shots because this is a giant contract for someone who hasn't been durable enough to deserve it.
But the Rockies' outfield somehow hit 10 less homers than the Pirates did, and finished with the fourth-least home runs hit by outfielders in all of baseball. They are in Coors Field, but can't hit home runs? Well, the fences in Coors are pushed back to prevent the place from being a straight home run factory, so the high altitude doesn't have as significant of an impact on home runs as many think.
That being said, it's still a hitters-friendly park and should result in more than 55 home runs from three positions combined. Perhaps they'd be willing to give Upton a shot in a prove-it contract year if they have the money to. If they do bring back Trevor Story, however, they very likely wouldn't entertain that price tag at all.