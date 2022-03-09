3 Justin Upton destinations if LA Angels get out of contract
No. 1 Justin Upton destination if LA Angels get out of contract: Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians understand a lack of home run power more than any team in the Major Leagues. Their outfield combined for 48 homers in 2021, which was last in the Bigs. Justin Upton would potentially be of use to them due to his bat, and due to them having an extra offensive spot in the lineup with them being an American League team.
The reason they could be wary about that, however (other than his massive contract), is due to the fact that their DH is very good. Franmil Reyes hit 30 home runs last year, so he isn't missing power. He slugged .522, and had a 127 OPS+.
It's going to be tough to trade Upton anywhere. It would likely take a package to send his contract elsewhere, and the issue is that the Halos don't have a ton of good prospects to trade. They only have two legit prospects in Reid Detmers and Sam Bachman, and those two are at positions of need. It's tough to trade Upton and those two in a deal.
It goes to show that Upton should have never been signed to that huge of a deal. Upton was a major contributor in his first two seasons with the Angels, but now there's quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding his playing career with the Angels and in general.