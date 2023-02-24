3 keys to the Angels breaking the postseason drought
A lot will have to go right for the Los Angeles Angels to break their long postseason drought. The team hasn't even had a winning record since 2015!
The Halos have as good of a shot as they've ever had in the last seven years to actually break this drought. They have as deep of a roster as they've had in years and can finally say they're able to surround arguably the two best players in baseball with legitimate talent.
The Angels unfortunately play in a very talented division and in a league with a slew of playoff contenders. A lot will have to go their way to get back to October baseball. Here are three keys to the Halos acheiving their goal.
1. Health is the most important thing for the Angels
In order for the Angels to get back to the postseason they MUST stay somewhat healthy. Mike Trout cannot miss months due to injury. Anthony Rendon has to play more than 60 games for the first time in his Angels tenure. Shohei Ohtani can't hurt himself at all.
The Angels have been decimated by injuries in recent memory. Just last season we saw most of the team spend time on the IL. Mike Trout missed 43 games. Anthony Rendon played in just 47. David Fletcher played in just 61 games. Jared Walsh's season ended prematurely due to injuries. It just got out of hand.
The Angels do have viable bench options for the first time in years to protect themselves from injuries, but no team survives if half of the starting lineup is out. If Trout, Rendon, Walsh, and Fletcher all get hurt and miss substantial time at the same time, this team is going nowhere.
The Angels having this versatility and depth have the ability to shuffle players in and out of the lineup to keep them fresh. This should be done especially to keep Rendon on the field. I look forward to seeing how Phil Nevin manages this.