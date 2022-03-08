3 LA Angels who will benefit most from larger bases in 2023
According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman of MLB Network, MLB and MLB PA have agreed on the league putting down larger bases starting in 2023. Of course, nothing will officially happen until a deal is done during the lockout, but this is not one of the things that is preventing a deal from being done.
Both sides are interested in this happening, and it's notable for really all teams across the league. It's even significant for a team like the LA Angels, who don't even like to steal many bases. The interesting thing is that they don't not steal bases because they can't.
There's some serious speed in Anaheim, and Joe Maddon may be more lenient with sending runners than he had been in the past if the bases get bigger. The Halos were 13th in the league with 79 stolen bases. A few Angels, however, will likely be major contributors to upping that number quite a bit.
No. 3 LA Angel who will benefit most from larger bases in 2023: Tyler Wade
Tyler Wade, like the LA Angels, didn't steal a ton of bases last year. He, like the Angels, does indeed have great potential to steal bases due to his blazing speed. The Yankees, who he played for last year, are even worse than the Halos with their reluctance to steal as much as they could.
They still, however, would insert Wade in as a pinch runner often late in games to get the most out of his baserunning off the bench. It goes to show that anything that can make baserunning even easier for Wade will go a long way. Giving Wade one extra step on the base paths will surely pay off for a speedster like him.