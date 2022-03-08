3 LA Angels who will benefit most from larger bases in 2023
No. 2 LA Angel who will benefit most from larger bases in 2023: David Fletcher
David Fletcher is one of the fastest players on the LA Angels, and he'll love playing with bigger bases in 2023 and beyond. Despite him having elite speed that he's proven to have when he plays the elite defense that he plays, he was only sent 18 times.
The fact that he made it over safely in 15 of those 18 times goes to show just how impressive and efficient his speed is. Now with the base size increasing, expect Maddon to call for more steals from Fletch in 2023. This way, we can use Fletch to his best abilities a bit better.
He's already in the conversation for best middle infielder in baseball, so for him to now catapult himself into best baserunner conversations would be huge. Fletcher improved from stealing two stolen bases in 49 games to 15 in 157. If he can take another jump, he'll be perfectly set up to be running wild in 2023.
And I expect him to take that jump. After all, he'll be in many more competitive games than last year now that his teammates will be healthy. There are many more opportunities to steal bases in close games.