3 Angels free agents after this season seeing their stock rise
We all know the story of 2023 free agency will revolve around Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese phenom is expected to get around or above $500 million in total dollars, which will set records.
As crazy as it might sound, I'm not even sure there's anything Ohtani can do to make his stock rise higher than it is. If he hurts himself his stock can lower, but with his price the way it is right now, I don't even think another MVP award really raises his price since it's the expectation right now.
While Ohtani's stock might not be rising, the Angels do have other free agents heading to the open market this offseason. Most of them have played well, and are seeing their stocks rise.
1) LA Angels infielder Gio Urshela is seeing his free agency stock rise
The Angels acquired Gio Urshela who had one year left of team control before reaching the open market. Urshela has been everything the Angels envisioned and more.
They acquired him because of his versatility, but mainly to serve as a backup for Anthony Rendon. With Rendon's injury history since he came to Anaheim, you knew he'd miss some time, and you knew you couldn't rely on the Matt Duffy's and Andrew Velazquez's of the world to fill in regularly.
Urshela was a proven player both offensively and defensively, and has made all of the difference since Rendon went down. Even when Rendon was healthy, Urshela's ability to play first base and shortstop added some much-needed flexibility to this team. He's an elite defender at third, but showed himself to be at least capable in other spots.
What's impressed us most and why he's seeing his stock rise is his bat. Urshela is fifth in the league in batting with a .306 average, and has shown an ability to put up a professional at-bat no matter what the situation dictates.
I'd love to see Gio back in Anaheim after this season, but in all likelihood he'll get a starting third baseman job elsewhere. He most certainly deserves it.