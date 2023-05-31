3 Angels free agents after this season seeing their stock rise
2) LA Angels pitcher Matt Moore is seeing his free agency stock rise
Matt Moore signed a one-year deal to come to the Angels worth $7.5 million. While that $7.5 million certainly is not dirt cheap for a reliever, the fact that he couldn't get two years did surprise some people.
Moore was dominant in 2022 for the Rangers, posting a sub-2.00 ERA and showing an ability to get both righties and lefties out while always possessing the potential to record more than three outs on any given night.
General Managers around the league likely wanted to see Moore repeat his 2022 season before giving him a multi-year deal along the lines of relievers like Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, and Carlos Estevez.
Now, after Moore has gotten off to an unbelievable start as an Angel, it'll become increasingly harder for a GM to resist giving him that type of contract.
Through his first 22 appearances, Moore has a 1.44 ERA in 25 innings of work. He has a fantastic 0.800 WHIP, and has earned Phil Nevin's complete trust in any scenario.
Moore being on the Injured List now doesn't help, but assuming he doesn't miss most of the season and continues to pitch well when he does return, his next contract should be a better one than he signed late this offseason.