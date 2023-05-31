3 Angels free agents after this season seeing their stock rise
3) LA Angels pitcher Chris Devenski is seeing his free agency stock rise
Perhaps no player on the Angels right now is seeing his stock rise more than Chris Devenski. It's early, but assuming Devenski doesn't collapse, he might get the biggest raise of anybody.
The Angels brought Devenski in on a minor league deal this past offseason. Perry Minasian took a flyer on Devenski who had been good in the past but hadn't shown much of anything at the Major League level since 2019 when he appeared in 61 games for Houston.
Thanks to more consistent velocity with his fastball, Devenski has seen his vaunted change-up get the results he saw as an all-star for the Astros. Opponents are hitting just .128 against that pitch without an extra-base hit and with a 36.8% whiff rate. When they've put that pitch in play it's been hit weakly, and when they don't, they look foolish.
Devenski has been utilized in many different situations whether it's against a righty or a lefty, with runners on base or bases empty, whether the Angels are winning or losing. Devenski has entered Phil Nevin's small circle of trust, and with Matt Moore out, he should be utilized as the primary set-up man for Carlos Estevez.
Barring an epic collapse, Devenski will go from making the league minimum on a minor league deal without a guaranteed roster spot to making legitimate reliever money. It'll be well-deserved.