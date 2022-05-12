3 LA Angels need to take advantage of extra playing time after David Fletcher injury
No. 2 LA Angel who needs to take advantage of extra playing time after David Fletcher injury: Andrew Velazquez
Andrew Velazquez has a tremendous opportunity to use the more plate appearances with the LA Angels with David Fletcher sidelined. He's already been terrific in the field, collecting four defensive runs saved so far this year. That's tied for third in the game, and he did it in 42.1 less innings than first-place Jeremy Pena.
Velazquez has already been able to come in and play in 25 of the Halos' 33 games this year. Now that he'll be able to play more and more with Fletch out, he'll have a chance to break out of his slump at the plate.
He's batting .171/.253/.229 (.482 OPS) this year, which goes to show that he's only been receiving significant playing time due to his defense. If he can start hitting, he'll have a different reputation.
He would potentially be upgraded to a full-time starter. That sounds insane to think about, but elite defense, elite speed (five stolen bases in 25 games so far), and competent offense would give him that designation. This is a major opportunity for not just Velazquez, though, and the other middle infielder the team brought in from the Bronx this past offseason.