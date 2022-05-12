3 LA Angels need to take advantage of extra playing time after David Fletcher injury
No. 1 LA Angel who needs to take advantage of extra playing time after David Fletcher injury: Tyler Wade
Tyler Wade is similar to Velazquez in which he can play D for the LA Angels, and he's got great speed. He doesn't, however, have the bat yet. He's been better than Velazquez offensively, though, as he's hitting .279/.333/.344 (.678 OPS) on the year. Still, however, that's of course not an impressive slash line.
Now that Fletcher's to be out and Wade will get even more looks, he'll have the opportunity to right that ship. He already has been getting chances this year (26 games played so far), and now he's looking at even more opportunity.
With a defensive run saved this year and good eye test results, everyone knows Wade can play defense. The bat is where the question lies and if he can take another step in this time, don't be surprised at all if he's the clear-cut best middle infielder on this team.
The Halos are in first place for many reasons, and one of the top reasons is due to their infield defense. That aspect of the middle two positions is already proven, but the offense is where this platoon can really take the next step.